IAMPHENOM India 2025: Pioneering AI in HR

IAMPHENOM India 2025, the nation's only HR conference dedicated to AI, automation, and experience, will be held on December 18 at the Hilton Embassy Bengaluru. Featuring over 800 attendees and 60+ speakers, the event aims to showcase AI innovations in HR, focusing on hiring, talent development, and retention strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:36 IST
In a landmark event for the HR industry, IAMPHENOM India 2025 will be held on December 18 at the Hilton Embassy Bengaluru. This conference, the sole one in India dedicated to AI and automation in HR, promises a full day of immersive experiences with over 800 attendees expected.

Featuring more than 60 distinguished speakers, the conference will explore the dynamic role AI plays in transforming HR processes. Participants will gain firsthand insights through keynote speeches, spotlight sessions, and experiential labs focusing on Phenom's latest innovations aimed at enhancing hiring velocity, development, and retention.

The event, inspired by previous editions in the USA and Germany, offers a unique platform for HR leaders to understand AI's potential in reshaping workforce management. Key discussions will cover strategies to integrate AI into talent management, ensuring organizations can unlock human potential efficiently and sustainably.

