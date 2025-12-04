Left Menu

India must integrate quantum computing with national missions to be a developed nation: Niti member

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:24 IST
India must integrate quantum computing, secure communication, precision sensing, and advanced materials into key national missions and industrial sectors to achieve developed nation status by 2047, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Thursday.

Releasing a report titled 'Transforming India into a leading Quantum-Powered Economy', Saraswat said quantum technologies are rapidly emerging as a strategic driver of economic growth, national security, and scientific discovery.

''For India to achieve developed nation status by 2047, we must integrate quantum computing, secure communication, precision sensing, and advanced materials into key national missions and industrial sectors,'' he said.

Saraswat said the National Quantum Mission has enabled important early progress, and this roadmap highlights the milestones required to expand capability, develop specialized talent, and build globally competitive platforms.

''With the right investments and coordination, India can secure a resilient digital future and establish a differentiated position in the global quantum landscape," he said.

Also, speaking at the event, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said the coming five years will decide whether India becomes a global supplier of quantum technologies — or a consumer dependent on others.

''We must combine our unmatched talent base, engineering depth, and digital public infrastructure to build a quantum-powered India: one that is trusted globally, competitive economically, and secure strategically,'' Subrahmanyam said.

According to an official statement, for India, the promise of quantum goes far beyond technology. It represents the opportunity to redefine India's place in the world — to lead in a frontier domain from the outset, rather than catching up after others have set the rules.

Quantum is not just another sector of innovation, it is the foundation upon which the next era of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, and secure digital infrastructure will be built, it added.

