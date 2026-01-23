Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform

CitiusTech and Ventra Health have announced the launch of vCision™, a groundbreaking revenue intelligence platform powered by advanced AI and automation. The initiative aims to reshape the financial landscape of healthcare by reducing denials and accelerating reimbursement with a focus on data precision and adaptive technology.

According to CitiusTech CEO Rajan Kohli, the collaboration seeks to combine Ventra's expertise in revenue cycles with CitiusTech's technological prowess in AI and healthcare engineering. The goal is to deliver intuitive, actionable business intelligence solutions that improve financial accuracy and bolster confidence among healthcare providers.

Ventra CEO Steven Huddleston emphasized the strategic advantage vCision offers, particularly as it anticipates shifting reimbursement guidelines. The platform's nine intelligence solutions are designed to streamline collections, boost reimbursements, and improve service quality, all supported by Ventra's robust analytics tools.