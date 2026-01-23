Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform

CitiusTech and Ventra Health have debuted vCision™, an AI-driven revenue intelligence platform, enhancing financial operations in healthcare. By integrating advanced Agentic AI technology, the platform aims to improve payment rates and reduce denials, while equipping Ventra's experts with data-driven insights and real-time training to maximize revenue outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:15 IST
Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CitiusTech and Ventra Health have announced the launch of vCision™, a groundbreaking revenue intelligence platform powered by advanced AI and automation. The initiative aims to reshape the financial landscape of healthcare by reducing denials and accelerating reimbursement with a focus on data precision and adaptive technology.

According to CitiusTech CEO Rajan Kohli, the collaboration seeks to combine Ventra's expertise in revenue cycles with CitiusTech's technological prowess in AI and healthcare engineering. The goal is to deliver intuitive, actionable business intelligence solutions that improve financial accuracy and bolster confidence among healthcare providers.

Ventra CEO Steven Huddleston emphasized the strategic advantage vCision offers, particularly as it anticipates shifting reimbursement guidelines. The platform's nine intelligence solutions are designed to streamline collections, boost reimbursements, and improve service quality, all supported by Ventra's robust analytics tools.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India
2
Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

 India
3
Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026