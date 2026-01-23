Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform
CitiusTech and Ventra Health have debuted vCision™, an AI-driven revenue intelligence platform, enhancing financial operations in healthcare. By integrating advanced Agentic AI technology, the platform aims to improve payment rates and reduce denials, while equipping Ventra's experts with data-driven insights and real-time training to maximize revenue outcomes.
- Country:
- India
CitiusTech and Ventra Health have announced the launch of vCision™, a groundbreaking revenue intelligence platform powered by advanced AI and automation. The initiative aims to reshape the financial landscape of healthcare by reducing denials and accelerating reimbursement with a focus on data precision and adaptive technology.
According to CitiusTech CEO Rajan Kohli, the collaboration seeks to combine Ventra's expertise in revenue cycles with CitiusTech's technological prowess in AI and healthcare engineering. The goal is to deliver intuitive, actionable business intelligence solutions that improve financial accuracy and bolster confidence among healthcare providers.
Ventra CEO Steven Huddleston emphasized the strategic advantage vCision offers, particularly as it anticipates shifting reimbursement guidelines. The platform's nine intelligence solutions are designed to streamline collections, boost reimbursements, and improve service quality, all supported by Ventra's robust analytics tools.
- READ MORE ON:
- CitiusTech
- Ventra
- AI
- healthcare
- revenue
- intelligence
- platform
- vCision
- payment
- technology
ALSO READ
Tanla Platforms Reports Robust Q3 Growth and Strategic Advancements
String Metaverse Boosts Growth with New Tokenization as a Service Platform
Central African Leaders Push for Repatriation of State Assets and Export Revenues
French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues
Real Madrid Tops the Financial League as Football Club Revenues Soar