India's Ambition for High-Tech Semiconductor Dominance by 2032
The Indian government, under the leadership of Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, plans to advance its semiconductor capabilities by producing 3-nanometre chips by 2032. This initiative focuses on enhancing six chip categories under the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme to bolster technology product manufacturing and design in the country.
The Indian government has set a bold technological ambition to manufacture 3-nanometre chips by the year 2032, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This milestone aims to enhance local production in critical tech components used in modern gadgets like smartphones and computers.
The minister detailed the focus on six chip categories: compute, radio frequency (RF), networking, power, sensor, and memory. These priorities fall under the second phase of the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme, designed to catalyze major control over developing 70-75 percent of the country's technology products.
Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of developing a comprehensive semiconductor design ecosystem. By encouraging academia and industry collaboration, the goal is to significantly bolster chip design and manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demands across various sectors.
