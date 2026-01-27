Russian Forces Withdraw from Northeast Syria Amid Shifting Alliances
Russian forces are withdrawing from positions in northeast Syria, leaving areas previously under their control to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after losing most territory to government forces. This strategic move reflects shifting alliances in the region after Bashar Assad's ousting in 2024.
Syria
- Syria
Russian forces have commenced withdrawal from their positions in northeast Syria, ceding territory still under the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This move comes after the SDF's territorial losses in a recent government offensive.
Associated Press journalists observed the withdrawal at a military base adjacent to Qamishli airport, now patrolled by SDF fighters. Russian equipment has been transported recently, indicating a significant shift in military presence.
Despite being allies with Assad, Russia has retained a strategic foothold on Syria's coast and now maintains relations with new officials in Damascus, signifying changing regional dynamics. Meanwhile, ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the SDF and local government indicate a delicate balance in the war-torn region.
