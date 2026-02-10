VinFast Shines with Dual Wins at Auto Excellence Awards 2026

VinFast emerged with notable wins at the Auto Excellence Awards 2026, bagging titles that affirm its strengthening foothold in India's electric vehicle industry. The company was named 'Emerging EV Brand of the Year,' while its VF 6 compact SUV was lauded as the 'Value for Money EV of the Year.'

The Auto Excellence Awards, led by Carbike360 and CMV360, stand as premier automotive accolades in India, assessing vehicles on innovation, consumer value, and market relevance. VinFast's dual recognition underscores its adept strategy in offering affordable, technology-driven, and safety-oriented EVs tailored for the Indian market.

VinFast continues to expand in India with a growing product range, such as the premium VF 7. The brand's CEO, Tapan Ghosh, expressed pride in the achievements, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable mobility. As VinFast pushes forward with a comprehensive investment roadmap, it significantly contributes to India's shift towards greener transport alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)