Aurionpro Secures Landmark Rs 350 Crore Contract for AI-Ready Data Centre
Aurionpro Solutions has won a multi-year contract worth about Rs 350 crore to build an AI-ready data centre in southern India. The project involves comprehensive design and execution, marking a milestone in India's expanding data centre market projected to reach 2 GW by 2026.
- Country:
- India
Aurionpro Solutions, a leading enterprise technology infrastructure provider, announced on Friday that it had secured a significant multi-year contract valued at nearly Rs 350 crore. The deal involves building a state-of-the-art data centre in southern India in collaboration with a hyperscale operator.
This project will focus on creating an AI-ready green data facility capable of supporting next-generation, high-density computing. The contract includes comprehensive design and execution of MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) works, utilizing Aurionpro's team of skilled experts in mission-critical infrastructure design.
The initiative aligns with the current explosive growth of India's data centre market, anticipated to expand to 2 GW by 2026. Aurionpro's Group CEO, Ashish Rai, expressed optimism that this project would pave the way for future opportunities in the burgeoning sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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