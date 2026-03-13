Aurionpro Secures Landmark Rs 350 Crore Contract for AI-Ready Data Centre

Aurionpro Solutions, a leading enterprise technology infrastructure provider, announced on Friday that it had secured a significant multi-year contract valued at nearly Rs 350 crore. The deal involves building a state-of-the-art data centre in southern India in collaboration with a hyperscale operator.

This project will focus on creating an AI-ready green data facility capable of supporting next-generation, high-density computing. The contract includes comprehensive design and execution of MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) works, utilizing Aurionpro's team of skilled experts in mission-critical infrastructure design.

The initiative aligns with the current explosive growth of India's data centre market, anticipated to expand to 2 GW by 2026. Aurionpro's Group CEO, Ashish Rai, expressed optimism that this project would pave the way for future opportunities in the burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)