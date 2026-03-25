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Fueling Defense Innovation: EU's €115 Million Boost

The European Commission announced a €115 million fund aimed at accelerating innovations in defense technologies. The initiative targets small and medium enterprises, providing full funding for 20 to 30 projects to fast-track innovation within 1 to 3 years. It launches in 2027, pending approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST
Fueling Defense Innovation: EU's €115 Million Boost
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The European Commission has introduced a 115-million-euro fund to jumpstart innovations within the defense technology sector. This fund aims to expedite the development and market entry of 'disruptive' defense innovations.

The initiative specifically targets small and medium-sized enterprises, including start-ups, thus ensuring that they receive comprehensive support. Between 20 to 30 projects could secure 100% funding, with the objective of integrating new technologies into armed forces within one to three years.

This fund is slated to commence operations in early 2027, contingent upon approval from both the European parliament and member states. As of now, the euro stands at $1 = 0.8619 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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