LeapTech Ambitions: A New Era of Innovation with Prosus and Accel
Prosus and Accel have unveiled the Atoms X LeapTech cohort, a pioneering initiative aimed at supporting startups with groundbreaking science and engineering innovations. Selected from over 2,000 applicants, these startups focus on climate, healthcare, and space sectors, receiving backing to scale long-term, global-impact solutions.
- Country:
- India
Global tech giant Prosus, in collaboration with venture capital firm Accel, has announced the six pioneering startups chosen for the first-ever Atoms X LeapTech cohort. This joint venture is dedicated to nurturing founders building cutting-edge companies from the ground up, the statement noted on Wednesday.
From a pool of over 2,000 applications, the selected startups are focused on 'LeapTech' – a fusion of scientific advancements, market potential, and engineering vision to create substantial impact. Pratik Agarwal, an Accel partner, highlights the high-caliber applications, underscoring how Indian founders worldwide are innovating to commercialize science and redefine industries.
The chosen companies, spanning climate infrastructure to healthcare, will receive matched investments from Accel and Prosus, ensuring robust financial backing. Through capital, mentorship, and global connectivity, the Atoms X programme empowers these startups to address fundamental challenges with a long-term vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Commits Nearly $1 Billion to Support Laos' Sustainable, Innovation-Led Growth
Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026 Unites Minds for Innovation
Health Innovations: Drug Approvals and Legal Battles Shape Industry Future
Free State Premier Unveils Future-Focused Economic Reset Driven by AI, Green Energy and Digital Innovation
PharmaMed 2026 Opens in Delhi, Focuses on Healthcare Equity and Innovation for Viksit Bharat