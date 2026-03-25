Arm Holdings Soars with Revolutionary AI Chip Innovation

Arm Holdings witnessed a remarkable increase in its U.S.-listed shares, jumping over 15% on Wednesday, with the highlight being the announcement of a new artificial intelligence data-center chip. This strategic pivot could bring in billions annually in revenue, setting the stock at its highest value since November.

The innovative chip represents a significant leap for Arm, which previously relied on licensing designs to companies like Nvidia. The new technology promises to tackle the rigorous demands of "agentic AI", operating autonomously with minimal oversight, as outlined by CEO Rene Haas in a conversation with Reuters.

This development has rippled through the tech industry, boosting shares of other industry giants like Intel and AMD, as they respond to the growing demand for powerful CPUs capable of managing complex AI-driven tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)