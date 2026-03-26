Pratap Technocrats Seals Mega Deal with BSNL for BharatNet Phase III
Pratap Technocrats signed a Rs 8,025 crore contract with BSNL to handle BharatNet Phase III in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Assam. The agreement enhances rural broadband infrastructure, aligning with PM Modi's digital empowerment vision and includes deployment and maintenance of optical fibre network for 10 years.
- Country:
- India
Pratap Technocrats, a telecom managed services firm, has signed a substantial Rs 8,025 crore contract with state-owned BSNL to manage BharatNet Phase III. This strategic move aims to bolster India's rural broadband infrastructure across the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Assam.
Present during the formalization of the agreement were BSNL's top officials, including Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi, and Pratap Technocrats' Managing Director Shakti Singh Shekhawat. The project involves designing, building, and maintaining the optical fibre network under the expanded BharatNet Program for the next decade.
This development is a key milestone in Pratap Technocrats' efforts to contribute to national infrastructure projects and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of digital empowerment. The enhanced broadband connectivity will significantly benefit rural and semi-urban areas, improving access to digital services, education, and economic opportunities.
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