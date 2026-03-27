SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

SpaceX is set to make history with its highly anticipated debut on Wall Street, attracting massive attention both online and among investors. Spectators are placing bets on various aspects of the company's potential public listing, garnering unprecedented buzz for a company yet to file its IPO.

On prediction market platforms like Polymarket, users speculate on SpaceX's valuation, exchange listing, and prospective ticker symbol, with trading exceeding $15.2 million. Although the letter 'X' initially dominated forecasts, confidence has dwindled, with players eyeing other options such as 'SPCX' and 'SPAX', amidst a 70% likelihood for a new ticker.

Speculation intensifies with SpaceX's targeted valuation of $1.75 trillion, positioning it among the top U.S. firms. Amid discussions of expanding the 'Magnificent Seven', Elon Musk considers allocating a substantial 30% of the IPO to retail investors, underscoring his appeal to the broader public.

(With inputs from agencies.)