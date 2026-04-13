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AI Chatbots as Deradicalization Tools: A New Zealand Initiative

New Zealand developers are working on a tool to direct individuals showing extremist tendencies towards deradicalization support via AI platforms like ChatGPT. ThroughLine, supported by The Christchurch Call, aims to include a hybrid model that combines chatbots and real-world mental health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:45 IST
AI Chatbots as Deradicalization Tools: A New Zealand Initiative
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In New Zealand, an ambitious tool is being developed to address violent extremist tendencies exhibited on AI platforms such as ChatGPT. This initiative involves directing such individuals towards deradicalization support, leveraging both human and chatbot-based interventions.

The effort is spearheaded by ThroughLine, a startup with a history of guiding users at risk of self-harm or domestic violence to crisis support networks. Discussions are ongoing with The Christchurch Call, an anti-extremism group, to develop an intervention chatbot as part of the solution.

The project aims to bridge the gap left by existing moderation systems, especially as discussions around militancy move to less regulated spaces. While the initiative is in testing, its success will depend on effective follow-up mechanisms and engaging with the right mental health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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