Kremlin Demands Answers from Apple Over App Deletions

The Kremlin has called for Apple to explain the removal of several Russian apps linked to Russian internet company VK from the Apple Store. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov encouraged Russians to transition to Android devices and support local Russian technology services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Thursday That Apple Should Provide An Explanation After Several Russian Mobile Apps Related To The Russian Internet Company Vk Were Deleted From The Apple Store Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Urged Russians To Switch To Android Products And Use Homegrown Russian Technology Services | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:15 IST
Kremlin Demands Answers from Apple Over App Deletions
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The Kremlin has issued a demand for clarity from Apple following the tech giant's removal of several Russian mobile applications associated with VK, a prominent Russian internet company, from the Apple Store.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has recommended that Russian consumers lean towards Android products.

Peskov also emphasized the importance of using homegrown Russian technology services in response to these recent app deletions.

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