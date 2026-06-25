Kremlin Demands Answers from Apple Over App Deletions
The Kremlin has called for Apple to explain the removal of several Russian apps linked to Russian internet company VK from the Apple Store. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov encouraged Russians to transition to Android devices and support local Russian technology services.
The Kremlin has issued a demand for clarity from Apple following the tech giant's removal of several Russian mobile applications associated with VK, a prominent Russian internet company, from the Apple Store.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has recommended that Russian consumers lean towards Android products.
Peskov also emphasized the importance of using homegrown Russian technology services in response to these recent app deletions.