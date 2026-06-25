Apple's Price Hike: Navigating the 'RAMageddon' Crisis

Apple has announced an increase in the prices of its iPad and MacBook lines, attributing the decision to a sharp rise in memory and storage chip costs caused by the expanding AI industry's datacenter development.

While the price revision spares Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, it notably raises the cost of the Neo laptop by $100, aiming to maintain market competitiveness amidst rising components prices affecting the industry at large.

This development highlights Apple's struggle with a memory price surge that has affected outlooks for smartphone and PC sales, as memory manufacturers prioritize AI chipmakers like Nvidia, leaving Apple to adjust its pricing strategies to tackle cost-induced pressure.