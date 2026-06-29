South Korea's Bold Leap: Mega Projects Propel AI and Semiconductor Future

South Korea is embarking on an ambitious journey to redefine its technological landscape with the announcement of three 'mega projects' focusing on semiconductors, physical AI, and AI data centers. The plans, unveiled on Monday, involve substantial investments from major players like Samsung Electronics and SK Group, with active involvement from government ministries.

Samsung has committed to a staggering investment of 400 trillion won in new semiconductor facilities located in Gwangju, fostered by expected government support for essential infrastructure. The company is also set to enhance its high bandwidth memory production with a 56 trillion won investment in new fabs in Cheonan and Onyang. Overall, Samsung aims to robustly fund 2,450 trillion won into domestic projects by 2040, specifically enhancing semiconductor capabilities.

SK Group, the nation's second-largest conglomerate, plans to elevate its semiconductor and AI data center capacities with investments totaling 1,100 trillion won and 1,000 trillion won respectively. This marks a strong commitment to annually investing over 100 trillion won domestically for the next decade. Additionally, notable collaborations are expected, as seen with their strategic partners, to sustain financial backing for these initiatives.