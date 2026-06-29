Roche's Axelios: Shaking Up the Gene Sequencing Market

Roche has entered the gene sequencing market with its new Axelios machine, which marks an aggressive move against Illumina's stronghold. The Swiss company aims to first deploy the technology in research-focused centers, hoping researchers build applications before expanding clinical usage.

Historically attempting to acquire Illumina, Roche has shifted strategy to grow through partnerships and innovative technology development. Unlike traditional systems, Axelios reads DNA and RNA in longer segments, providing quick data analysis. The equipment costs $750,000, cheaper than Illumina's machines.

Analysts predict a challenging journey for Roche, as Illumina maintains a 70% market share. Questions about Axelios's adoption persist, with many labs hesitant to switch technology until early results validate its effectiveness. The new tool's success could hinge on its capability to offer substantial benefits over established systems.