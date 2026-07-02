Fiscal Strain Emerges: India's FY27 Off to a Weak Start
In the initial months of FY27, India's fiscal deficit expanded significantly, reaching Rs1.62 trillion due to increased subsidies, interest outlays, and reduced revenue growth, as reported by Equirus Securities. Despite challenges, capital expenditure showed resilience, driven mainly by spending in railways and state transfers.
In the early months of fiscal year 2027, India's financial health has shown signs of strain, with the fiscal deficit swelling to Rs1.62 trillion, or 9.6% of the full-year Budget Estimate, as highlighted in a report by Equirus Securities. This widening gap is attributed to increased spending and dwindling government receipts.
The report underscores a marked rise in expenditure, up nearly 18% year-on-year, while transfers and tax receipts fell by approximately 2%. Despite the fiscal pressures, capital expenditure remained robust, growing 13.4% compared to the previous year, largely fueled by investments in railways and state allocations.
A challenge remains in revenue growth, with gross tax revenues inching up by a mere 1.8%. Customs and corporate taxes witnessed growth, yet declining income and modest GST revenues pose a risk to fiscal targets. Equirus warns of potential fiscal consolidation, indicating possible cutbacks in capital projects if revenue shortfalls persist.
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