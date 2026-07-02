Fiscal Strain Emerges: India's FY27 Off to a Weak Start

In the early months of fiscal year 2027, India's financial health has shown signs of strain, with the fiscal deficit swelling to Rs1.62 trillion, or 9.6% of the full-year Budget Estimate, as highlighted in a report by Equirus Securities. This widening gap is attributed to increased spending and dwindling government receipts.

The report underscores a marked rise in expenditure, up nearly 18% year-on-year, while transfers and tax receipts fell by approximately 2%. Despite the fiscal pressures, capital expenditure remained robust, growing 13.4% compared to the previous year, largely fueled by investments in railways and state allocations.

A challenge remains in revenue growth, with gross tax revenues inching up by a mere 1.8%. Customs and corporate taxes witnessed growth, yet declining income and modest GST revenues pose a risk to fiscal targets. Equirus warns of potential fiscal consolidation, indicating possible cutbacks in capital projects if revenue shortfalls persist.