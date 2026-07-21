US-China AI Talks Set to Shape Global Regulations

The United States and China are gearing up for significant discussions on artificial intelligence regulation in September, according to five sources familiar with the situation. The high-stakes talks underscore the superpowers' intent to address the challenges posed by their advanced AI models.

Emerging as a pivotal outcome from the Trump-Xi summit, these discussions are expected to precede Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled visit to the U.S. on September 24. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will reportedly lead the talks on behalf of the United States, though specifics about other participants and the discussion agenda remain under wraps as planning is still in its initial phase.

The White House and China's relevant ministries, despite being contacted, have yet to provide any comments or confirmations regarding the upcoming dialogue. The talks signify a critical junction in Sino-American relations, as both nations seek common ground on regulating AI's potential risks.