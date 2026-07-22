AMD's Strategic Leap into AI with Anthropic Partnership

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced a groundbreaking deal to provide Anthropic with AI servers valued in the tens of billions and an investment of up to $5 billion. This move, aimed at challenging Nvidia's market dominance, highlights AMD's growing influence in the artificial intelligence sphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:16 IST
AMD's Strategic Leap into AI with Anthropic Partnership
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Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to sell tens of billions of dollars' worth of AI servers to Anthropic and invest as much as $5 billion. This strategic partnership aims to bolster AMD's position in a market currently led by Nvidia.

The deal, announced Wednesday, is part of a trend where chipmakers invest in AI firms that heavily rely on their products. Nvidia is also in similar talks to invest $30 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. For Anthropic, acquiring AMD chips will address its critical need for enhanced AI computing capacity, according to Jacob Bourne, an analyst at Emarketer.

Shares of AMD saw a 2.4% increase following the announcement. The company also revealed a multi-year agreement with OpenAI in October, poised to generate significant revenue and further establish its role in the AI industry. Anthropic, meanwhile, is continuing aggressive moves to expand its computing capacity, including significant partnerships with Meta and SpaceX.

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