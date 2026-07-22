AMD's Strategic Leap into AI with Anthropic Partnership

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to sell tens of billions of dollars' worth of AI servers to Anthropic and invest as much as $5 billion. This strategic partnership aims to bolster AMD's position in a market currently led by Nvidia.

The deal, announced Wednesday, is part of a trend where chipmakers invest in AI firms that heavily rely on their products. Nvidia is also in similar talks to invest $30 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. For Anthropic, acquiring AMD chips will address its critical need for enhanced AI computing capacity, according to Jacob Bourne, an analyst at Emarketer.

Shares of AMD saw a 2.4% increase following the announcement. The company also revealed a multi-year agreement with OpenAI in October, poised to generate significant revenue and further establish its role in the AI industry. Anthropic, meanwhile, is continuing aggressive moves to expand its computing capacity, including significant partnerships with Meta and SpaceX.