Russia ramped up aggression on Tuesday by launching airstrikes on Kyiv, just after U.S. peace negotiators exited the Ukrainian capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that ballistic missiles injured six individuals and ignited fires across the city.

Following missile strikes, civilians found themselves stranded in residential buildings, prompting urgent calls for shelter by the Kyiv Military Administration. Major damage to a five-storey and a three-storey building was reported due to falling debris.

As tensions flared in Kyiv, adjacent Poland began military aviation maneuvers to shield its airspace, underscoring the regional instability. The resurgent attacks came shortly after U.S. envoys met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as part of a renewed diplomatic initiative to resolve the protracted conflict.