Democrat Ro Khanna wins reelection to US House in California's 17th Congressional District, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
