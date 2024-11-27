I campaigned extensively, used to sleep for 2-3 hours before starting campaign work next day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Thane.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
I campaigned extensively, used to sleep for 2-3 hours before starting campaign work next day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Thane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Showdown in Maharashtra: BJP and MVA Lock Horns Ahead of Elections
Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar
Homebound Heroes Make Their Mark in Thane Elections
Modi's Magic Set to Influence Upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra Elections
Rising Tensions: BJP Criticizes Congress 'Dog' Remarks Amidst Maharashtra Elections