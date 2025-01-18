Tenants in Delhi deprived of free power and water, will bring scheme to cover them after AAP comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
