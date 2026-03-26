Action Maestro Aejaz Gulab Unleashes Cinematic Brilliance in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Aejaz Gulab, renowned for his action direction, has delivered a significant milestone in his career with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film blends emotional drama with gripping action sequences. Set in Karachi, it follows an undercover Indian agent's mission to dismantle a terror network.
- Country:
- India
Aejaz Gulab, a distinguished action director in Bollywood, has achieved a career milestone with his latest project, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Known for his extensive filmography, Gulab's expertise is prominently showcased in this film under the direction of Aditya Dhar.
The narrative unfolds in the perilous underworld of Karachi, focusing on an undercover Indian agent portrayed by Ranveer Singh. The character's transformation and dual identity are central to the story, seamlessly interwoven with high-stakes action.
The film's action sequences, lauded for their authenticity, were crafted with input from international stunt directors. Aejaz, who has worked in the industry for decades, emphasizes that the film taps into emotional as well as physical intensity, making 'Dhurandhar' a standout production in Hindi cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)