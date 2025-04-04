128 MPs vote in favour of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, 95 against.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:37 IST
128 MPs vote in favour of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, 95 against.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
