Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in Indian Premier League.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:44 IST
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in Indian Premier League.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Triumphs in Oman: A Nail-Biting Victory in High-Scoring Thriller
Javelin Victory and National Records Shine at Federation Senior Athletics 2025
Russia Claims Victory in Eastern Ukraine Village
Karnataka High Court Upholds Siddaramaiah's Election Victory
Dominant Display: Delhi Capitals Cruise to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants