CBSE class 10 results: Over 1.99 lakh candidates score above 90 pc marks, over 45,000 candidates bag above 95 pc.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
CBSE class 10 results: Over 1.99 lakh candidates score above 90 pc marks, over 45,000 candidates bag above 95 pc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Booming Cheetah Population Marks Conservation Success at Kuno National Park
Vietnam: The New Gateway for Indian Students
India's Got Latent remarks row: Probe against Ranveer Allahbadia complete, Assam, Maharashtra tell SC.
Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor Over Intelligence Remarks
Fadnavis Responds to Controversial Remarks and Discusses Key State Issues