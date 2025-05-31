PM Narendra Modi praises Ahilyabai Holkar; recalls her valour at event in Bhopal to mark her 300th birth anniversary.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi praises Ahilyabai Holkar; recalls her valour at event in Bhopal to mark her 300th birth anniversary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Petra Sörling Faces Tough Election in ITTF Amid Growing Women's Leadership in Sports
Heroic Rescue in Bilaspur: Courage Saves Lives
Congress Leadership Calls for Unity in INDIA Bloc Amidst Doubts and Challenges
From 'Father Bob' to Pope Leo XIV: A Journey of Unity and Leadership
Bihar BJP Demands Jail for Rahul Gandhi Over Unauthorized Event