Mamata Banerjee criticising Operation Sindoor to appease Muslim vote bank in Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee criticising Operation Sindoor to appease Muslim vote bank in Bengal: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maintenance Halts Kolkata Metro Service
Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to rain.
Kolkata's Youth Lead Urban Change at Sandbox CCU
Unidentified Drones Spark Security Concern Over Kolkata
Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations