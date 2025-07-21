If needed, we will speak in Bengali during next session of Parliament, let's see if BJP can stop us: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
