TVK moves Madras HC seeking independent probe into TN stampede as fatalities rise.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK moves Madras HC seeking independent probe into TN stampede as fatalities rise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation
(Eds: Corrects slug) TVK moves Madras HC seeking independent probe into TN stampede as fatalities rise.
TVK Demands Investigation into Karur Rally Tragedy
Fatalities in TN stampede mounts to 40, says health official.
Mystery in Mubarakpur: Labourer's Disappearance and Death Sparks Investigation