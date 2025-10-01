Union Cabinet approves opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
