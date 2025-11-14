JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh, arrested in murder case during electioneering, wins Mokama by 28,206 votes.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh, arrested in murder case during electioneering, wins Mokama by 28,206 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anant Kumar Singh
- JD(U)
- Mokama
- election
- victory
- arrest
- murder case
- votes
- politics
- polling
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Victory for Development: NDA's Bihar Triumph
PDP's Victory in Budgam: A Message for Change and Accountability
Congress Clinches Jubilee Hills Victory Amidst Mixed Poll Results
Victory of development; victory of the spirit of public welfare; victory of social justice : PM Modi on NDA win in Bihar polls.
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance