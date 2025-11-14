This resounding mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with a new resolve for Bihar: PM Modi on X.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
This resounding mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with a new resolve for Bihar: PM Modi on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Victory for Development: NDA's Bihar Triumph
NDA ensured all-round development of state; massive mandate for NDA's track record and vision to take Bihar to new heights: PM Modi on X.
Thank every NDA worker who worked tirelessly, took development agenda to people, countered every lie of Opposition: PM Modi on Bihar polls win.
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance
Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Debut: A New Era for Football Development