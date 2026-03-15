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Unearthing Prehistoric Wonders: New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Brazil

Brazilian scientists have discovered Dasosaurus tocantinensis, a new species of giant dinosaur, reinforcing the historical land connection between South America, Africa, and Europe. A study questions bonobos' peaceful reputation, while Turkish archaeologists uncover evidence of Romans using excrement medicinally, highlighting the diverse facets of ancient civilizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:29 IST
Unearthing Prehistoric Wonders: New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Brazil
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Brazilian paleontologists have made a groundbreaking discovery of a new species of giant dinosaur named Dasosaurus tocantinensis. The finding, detailed in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, highlights the ancient land connections between South America, Africa, and Europe, dating back 120 million years. This species is one of the largest unearthed in the country.

Meanwhile, researchers delving into the behavioral patterns of bonobos have unearthed surprising results. Contrary to their peace-loving reputation, a study involving 22 groups of bonobos and chimpanzees found no difference in aggressive behaviors. This revelation challenges the long-held belief that bonobos are the more peaceful relative of the chimpanzee.

In Turkey, archaeologists have uncovered a 1,900-year-old glass vial with traces of human feces, suggesting Romans used it for medicinal purposes. This discovery serves as the first physical evidence of this practice, previously known only through ancient Roman texts. The find offers new insights into the medical practices of ancient civilizations.

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