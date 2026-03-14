Property Dealer's Narrow Escape from Armed Ambush
A property dealer named Kamal Meena narrowly escaped an attack by unidentified assailants in the Bindayaka area on his way to a temple. The attackers, believed to have targeted him due to an old enmity, fired shots at Meena's car before fleeing the scene. Police are investigating.
- Country:
- India
A property dealer had a close call when armed assailants attacked him en route to a local temple on Saturday, according to police reports. The event unfolded near Hatoj Phatak in Bindayaka, with investigators suspecting an old feud as the motive behind the attack.
The victim, identified as Kamal Meena from Sirsi village, was driving a Fortuner SUV when he was ambushed by 10-12 men in three vehicles near a private school. One of the attackers opened fire, striking Meena's vehicle. In response, Meena rammed his car into the attackers' vehicle and pursued one suspect on foot, though the offenders managed to escape.
Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspects. While investigations are underway, initial findings point to a possible old rivalry as the catalyst for the assault, the authorities reported.
ALSO READ
LPG Cylinder Shortage Hits Annapurna Temple: Authorities Deny Crisis
Prasad Distribution at Annapurna Temple Disrupted Amidst LPG Shortage Rumors
Sabarimala Temple: Political Tensions Over Women's Entry Debate
Devotees Flock to Baba Balak Nath Temple for Chaitra Fair
Somnath Temple Debate Sparks Heated Assembly Exchange