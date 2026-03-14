Property Dealer's Narrow Escape from Armed Ambush

A property dealer had a close call when armed assailants attacked him en route to a local temple on Saturday, according to police reports. The event unfolded near Hatoj Phatak in Bindayaka, with investigators suspecting an old feud as the motive behind the attack.

The victim, identified as Kamal Meena from Sirsi village, was driving a Fortuner SUV when he was ambushed by 10-12 men in three vehicles near a private school. One of the attackers opened fire, striking Meena's vehicle. In response, Meena rammed his car into the attackers' vehicle and pursued one suspect on foot, though the offenders managed to escape.

Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspects. While investigations are underway, initial findings point to a possible old rivalry as the catalyst for the assault, the authorities reported.