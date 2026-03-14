Ireland's Riveting Six Nations Victory: A Shot at the Triple Crown

Ireland remained in contention for the Six Nations title with an emphatic 43-21 win over Scotland, a performance that shattered their opponent's hopes and left Andy Farrell's team anticipating a crucial match between England and France later in the day.

The encounter, marked by rapid tries from both sides, saw Ireland take control in the first half, leading 19-7. Their dominance continued into the second half, with Ireland extending their lead through decisive tries, including two from Tommy O'Brien, ending Scotland's chances of securing their first title in 27 years.

Ireland's bonus-point victory moved them ahead of France, but a win from England in Paris remains crucial. Celebrating their ninth Triple Crown since 1990, Ireland await the final outcome of the Six Nations, considered one of the most thrilling series in recent history.