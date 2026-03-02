In talks with Israel PM Netanyahu, PM Modi conveyed India's concerns over recent developments & emphasised safety of civilians as a priority.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
