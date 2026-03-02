Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Daulatabad to be upgraded to state's first 'Para Sports Stadium', equipped with international facilities: Saini.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:03 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Daulatabad to be upgraded to state's first 'Para Sports Stadium', equipped with international facilities: Saini.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
