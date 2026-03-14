Upcoming assembly election not just about changing govt, but about saving Bengal's soul: Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:22 IST
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- India
Upcoming assembly election not just about changing govt, but about saving Bengal's soul: Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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