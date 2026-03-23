Delhi Man Granted Bail in Controversial Rape Case Amidst Inconsistencies

In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted bail to a 63-year-old man involved in a contentious rape case. The ruling underscored several inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative, including delays in filing the First Information Report (FIR) and the complainant's refusal to undergo a medical examination.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta approved bail on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 with one surety of like amount. The accused, in custody since January 2026, faced charges under sections 64(1) for rape and 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While the complainant requested the court not pursue the case, the Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the bail plea, citing the severity of the allegations. Despite reservations, the court noted that the investigation concluded with the chargesheet filed and determined no prior criminal activities for the accused, imposing strict bail conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)