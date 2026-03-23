Modi: The Visionary Leader Who Defies Time and Challenges

In an unprecedented milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India, marking over 8,931 days. This surpasses the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. Modi's tenure began when he first took the oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

Praising Modi's dedication, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded him as more than just a leader, describing him as a 'vision and institution.' Recalling Modi's commitment, Chouhan highlighted Modi's attendance at a railway event on the day of his mother's passing, illustrating his prioritization of national duties.

Chouhan also recalled Modi's pivotal role in revitalizing Gujarat post-earthquake in Bhuj and Kutch and labelled him as a beacon of hope during India's 'dark days of 2011-12'. With such steadfast leadership, Modi's influence has driven BJP's stronghold across states, symbolizing the ethos of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (If Modi is there, it is possible).

(With inputs from agencies.)