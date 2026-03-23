Barry Keoghan Opens Up About Online Abuse Challenges

In a candid revelation, actor Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in 'Saltburn' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' shared his struggles with online abuse. The actor, who recently deactivated his Instagram account, opened up during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

Keoghan admitted that the constant vitriol about his appearance has made him increasingly reclusive, even impacting his willingness to attend public events. His concern extends to his young son, who he fears may one day read the hurtful comments aimed at him.

Despite hope that removing himself from social media might alleviate the negativity, Keoghan continues to grapple with its effects. The actor fears that the ongoing abuse could eventually impact his artistry, making him reluctant to grace the screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)