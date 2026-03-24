Delhi budget allocates Rs 3,942 crore for power department.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:47 IST
Delhi budget allocates Rs 3,942 crore for power department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- budget
- power
- energy
- Rs 3
- 942 crore
- infrastructure
- distribution
- reliability
- electricity
- capital
ALSO READ
Delhi's 'Green Budget' Targets Infrastructure Overhaul and Sustainable Growth
Delhi Prepares for Hospital Boom Amid Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion
Govt's focus is on ensuring uninterrupted energy supply, distribution across India: Sources on PM's meeting.
World Bank Approves $796M Boost to Transform Bahia’s Economy, Infrastructure, and Clean Energy Sector
Revamping Rajasthan: A Boost to Educational Infrastructure