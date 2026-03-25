Palaniswami, party chief, will contest from his home turf of Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem: AIADMK.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Palaniswami, party chief, will contest from his home turf of Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem: AIADMK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Palaniswami
- AIADMK
- election
- Edappadi
- Assembly
- salem
- party chief
- candidacy
- stronghold
- leadership
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