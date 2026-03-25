Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK releases first list of its 23 candidates for upcoming Assembly polls.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:05 IST
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Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK releases first list of its 23 candidates for upcoming Assembly polls.
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