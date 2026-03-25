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AIADMK Unveils First Lineup for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK has announced its initial selection of 23 candidates for the upcoming April 23 Assembly elections. This includes renomination of key figures like leader K Palaniswami and other significant leaders in the party. The list marks AIADMK as the first major party to declare its candidate lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:24 IST
AIADMK Unveils First Lineup for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
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The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's primary opposition force leading the NDA in the state, has unveiled its first collection of 23 candidates for the Assembly elections set for April 23. Chief K Palaniswami will once again represent the Edappadi constituency in Salem district.

Notably, the party's initial list retains significant leaders including K P Munusamy, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, and Natham R Viswanathan. Prominent figures from western regions, such as SP Velumani from Thondamuthur and P Thangamani from Kumarapalayam, are also included.

Despite the Tamil nationalist NTK having previously released candidates for all 234 seats, AIADMK emerges as the first major party in the state to publicize its roster, even if partially.

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