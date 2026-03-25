Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:24 IST
Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
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