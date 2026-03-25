Policies of LDF in Kerala cannot be differentiated from those of BJP: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Policies of LDF in Kerala cannot be differentiated from those of BJP: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
- Kerala
- LDF
- BJP
- policies
- Congress
- politics
- critique
- governance
- political tensions
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